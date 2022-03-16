Lisa Faulkner asks fans for help for heartbreaking reason The star is a doting mum-of-one

Lisa Faulkner took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to issue a heartfelt plea to her fans – and it was for a very good cause.

The down-to-earth presenter shared some information about a fundraising campaign for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

SEE: Lisa Faulkner looks phenomenal in outfit we weren't expecting

She wrote: "Calling all staff at Premier Inn and restaurants, @GreatOrmondSt needs your help! Together, Premier Inn and GOSH Charity have made a life-changing difference to thousands of seriously ill children from across the UK.

"But every day more and more children need help. Every day, four families are told their child has cancer."

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Torode and fans react to Lisa Faulkner's kitchen mishap

She continued: "Lily was eight years old when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Her family spent around 50 days in the hospital, during Lily's first cycle."

MORE: Lisa Faulkner has fans saying the same thing as she dazzles in beautiful jumper

SEE: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's romantic wedding was a fairytale – photos and details

Lisa is a doting mother herself, having adopted her teenage daughter Billie in 2008 with her ex-husband, Chris Coghill.

Lisa shared the emotional plea to social media

Earlier this year, the star shared a photo with her second husband, MasterChef host John Torode, that sparked pregnancy speculation.

The sweet snapshot showed the loved-up pair cuddled close together as they smiled for the camera.

Lisa wore a pair of khaki dungarees over a Breton striped top but in the caption, she made clear that her followers shouldn't read too much into the image.

The star married chef John Torode in 2019

The 50-year-old wrote: "Last episode of #johnandlisasweekendkitchen and no before you ask I don’t have something to tell you it’s just quite an unflattering shot of a great pair of dungarees [laughing emoji]."

The star went on: "Hope you enjoy the show. As I have said before @johntorodecooks and I love filming it and can’t wait to return to your screens with more!"

A couple of Lisa's followers admitted that they had been wondering if she was expecting, with one confessing: "I was wondering for one moment xx," and another teasing: "I literally zoomed in! Never mind, you could say it was a food baby!!! X."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.