Lisa Faulkner enjoys date night with John Torode after shutting down pregnancy speculation

Lisa Faulkner and her husband John Torode put some time aside from their busy schedules for a romantic date night – however, the MasterChef host left his wife waiting a while.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the actress shared a snap of herself to kill some time. "Date night with my @johntorodecooks," she remarked in the caption.

"[I'm] starving so will sit and eat the whole menu while my husband picks at something small as all he has done all day is eat on @masterchefuk!! Well I guess that's love for you. Happy random Tuesday everyone!! X jumper @americanvintage_officiel."

After their meal, John responded: "And I loved it. Sorry I was a little tired [heart emoji]."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Lisa shut down pregnancy speculation. In a recent social media snap, the loved-up pair cuddled close together as they smiled for the camera. The actress and presenter was quick to let her followers know that they shouldn't jump to any conclusions as the result of her outfit, however!

Lisa wore a pair of khaki dungarees over a Breton striped top and captioned the image: "Last episode of #johnandlisasweekendkitchen and no before you ask I don’t have something to tell you it’s just quite an unflattering shot of a great pair of dungarees [laughing emoji]."

Lisa uploaded this sweet snap as she waited for John

The star went on: "Hope you enjoy the show. As I have said before @johntorodecooks and I love filming it and can’t wait to return to your screens with more! So for now A Bientot!"

A couple of Lisa's followers admitted that they had been wondering if she was expecting, with one confessing: "I was wondering for one moment xx," and another teasing: "I literally zoomed in! Never mind you could say it was a food baby!!! X." John himself also chimed in: "Hilarious!!!"

The cookery writer and presenter is a mum-of-one, sharing her teenage daughter Billie, who she adopted in 2008, with her first husband Chris Coghill. John, meanwhile, has four children from previous relationships.

