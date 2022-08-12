Brooklyn Beckham surprises wife Nicola with new poignant tattoo tribute

Brooklyn Beckham surprised his wife Nicola with a brand-new inking on Thursday as the duo enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham address feud rumours and why Victoria didn't design wedding dress

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old debuted his latest hand tattoo dedicated to his wife Nicola, 27. Paying tribute to their star-studded oceanfront nuptials, Brooklyn showed off his new 'Married' inking, written in elegant cursive handwriting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

The star captioned his photo: "Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham", whilst also including the name of his tattoo artist alongside the artwork.

STORY: Nicola Peltz reveals hope for new addition to marital home with Brooklyn Beckham

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reveal glimpse inside dreamy bathroom

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has paid homage to the duo's relationship. Among his rumoured 95 tattoos are several nods to Nicola and her family. Only last month, the budding chef emblazoned his chest with the Peltz surname.

Brooklyn unveiled his latest inking

And back in May, the 23-year-old made the bold decision to tattoo his entire wedding vows on the underside of his upper-right arm. The inking – written in black cursive script – shows Brooklyn's wedding vows which he shared with Nicola in April.

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

The star has numerous tattoos dedicated to Nicola

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 at Coachella music festival where the pair were initially introduced to each other. Despite Nicola revealing that "they didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and were soon wrapped up in a whirlwind romance. After going public with their relationship in November 2019, the couple went on to get in engaged in July 2020.

Brooklyn's latest tribute to his wife comes after the pair addressed family feud rumours in an eye-opening interview with Variety magazine. Touching on Nicola's reportedly rocky relationship with Victoria Beckham, the actress insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

The besotted couple tied the knot in April

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She added: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.