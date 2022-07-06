Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share glimpse at dreamy bathtub The It couple have a beautiful home

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz may be in Italy enjoying their honeymoon after tying the knot, but they are still thinking of home.

Taking to Instagram Stories, newlywed Nicola shared a look inside their private bathroom at home where their dogs are staying.

The stunning grey room with marble floor tiles and painted walls includes one major focal point – a jaw-dropping free-standing bath!

Nicola captioned the image: "Someone found the baby camera. We talk to them all the time." The couple are using a baby monitor to keep an eye on their beloved fur babies, who seem to be happy with the fluffy white towels they've been left to relax on.

It is unknown which home the dogs are being kept at as the couple sold up their stunning $11million Beverly Hills home in March this year.

Brooklyn and Nicola sold their first home together

Just eight months after they bought it, ahead of their wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola decided to part ways with the property.

The couple's $11million property boasted five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool and a yoga room, but ultimately, Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would prefer to live elsewhere.

It has been reported that they are considering investing in two smaller properties instead; a base in Los Angeles where Nicola often works when filming, and a second in Miami, close to where both of their families have homes.

The couple are on the property hunt

While the UK was originally rumoured, Nicola shut down this idea in an interview with Tatler. When asked about a potential move to London, the 27-year-old said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

Growing up, both Brooklyn and Nicola have lived in spectacular homes so they are used to luxury. Nicola's parents own a £76million property in Palm Beach while the Beckhams have three amazing properties, a £30million townhouse in London, a converted barn in the Cotswolds and a breathtaking Miami apartment.

