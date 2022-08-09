Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie mourns death of 'legend' Olivia Newton-John

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shared her sadness on Monday after learning of the death of Olivia Newton-John.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to mourn the loss of the Grease star after she passed away aged 73. Olivia fought breast cancer three times and was first diagnosed in 1992, aged just 44. Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John gets real about her cancer diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gracie shared a throwback clip of Olivia performing. Underneath she wrote, "RIP" alongside four loudly crying face emojis. She posted another photo of Olivia, simply captioning it: "Legend".

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news of her death on Monday, August 8, alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

Gracie shared her sadness over Olivia's death

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

It continued: "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

Olivia passed away at the age of 73

Olivia's Grease co-star John Travolta also paid tribute to his former co-star, writing on Instagram alongside a photo of her: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

