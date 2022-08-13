Victoria Beckham shares family photo with three of her kids amid Nicola Peltz 'feud'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham and her family put on a united front in a sweet new photo amid ongoing rumours of a feud between the former Spice Girl and her son Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham react to Brooklyn discussing Nicola Peltz 'feud'

The fashion designer shared a beautiful photo featuring her, David, and three of their children, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, at the opening of Japanese steakhouse Gekko, which is co-owned by family friend David Grutman, in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

Victoria looked beautiful in a chic, black flared midi dress by Saint Laurent, surprising everyone by not wearing one of her own designs like she typically does.

The rest of the family took a more laid-back style approach to the evening, with David, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper all opting for some variation of denim jeans paired with a relaxed top – Cruz even paid tribute to his mum by wearing a Spice Girls T-shirt.

SEE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham share loving family post amid feud reports

READ: Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to this special someone in her life

Captioning the photos, Victoria wrote: "Congratulations @davegrutman @isabelagrutman @badbunnypr You did it again!! Wow!! Super fun night with friends and family last night celebrating the opening of @gekkomiami."

Victoria and her family put on a united front

Their family outing comes after Brooklyn and Nicola addressed the "cold war" rumours with Victoria in Brooklyn's explosive new interview with Variety.

Nicola and Brooklyn spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Victoria don't get along, sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding. Chatter intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

Saint Laurent Backless Flared Midi Dress, £2,810, MyTheresa

However, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law but "a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress".

Brooklyn and Nicola have insisted there is no family feud

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," Nicola said.

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.