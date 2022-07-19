Cruz Beckham takes relationship with girlfriend Tana Holding to the next level with family holiday The Beckham family are holidaying in Italy

Things appear to be going well for Cruz Beckham and his new girlfriend Tana Holding. The young couple have joined his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, on their family holiday in the Amalfi Coast.

During a sun-soaked boat trip on Monday, the 17-year-old was seen packing on the PDA with his blonde love as they kicked back off the coast of Neranoa, Italy. They were also joined by his younger sister Harper.

WATCH: Cruz Beckham enjoys weekend with girlfriend at Cotswolds home

Cruz rocked a black oversized Eminem T-shirt which he teamed with white shorts, while Tana opted for a pale blue linen playsuit. The teenager split from his former girlfriend Bliss Chapman in March but was spotted on a date in London looking very loved up with Tana back in May.

Cruz and Bliss - daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of his mum Victoria - dated for around 18 months before ending their relationship.

It seems Cruz and his new partner are spending as much time together as they can, with Tana appearing to join Cruz at his parents' £6million countryside estate in Chipping Norton last month.

While Cruz is clearly loved-up, so is his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who married Nicola Peltz in a luxury Palm Beach wedding in April. Unfortunately, their other brother Romeo appears to have parted ways from his girlfriend of three years, Mia Regan.

Things appear to be going from strength to strength

The former couple, who recently parted ways, went 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

They had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple. But speculation of their split began earlier this month when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page.

