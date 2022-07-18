Brooklyn Beckham suffers setback - after wife Nicola Peltz detailed his struggles The couple married in April

Brooklyn Beckham is no longer working with Superdry, the company has confirmed.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son signed a lucrative contract with the brand less than a year ago.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham bonds with father-in-law, Nelson Peltz

He was announced as the fashion brand's new ambassador in November in a deal thought to be worth £1million.

However, Superdry has said it has now "decided to work with a different range of talent" for its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

"Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign," a spokesperson for the brand said.

Brooklyn was announced as Superdry's brand ambassador in November

"We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22."

It comes after Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz spoke about the pressure he felt "to please" with his career.

Brooklyn, 23, had first hoped to become a professional football player like his dad but was dropped by London club Arsenal's youth team before he turned 16.

The star has found a passion for cooking

He also dabbled in fashion photography and modelling before appearing on TV to show off his cooking skills. But Nicola told Tatler that he felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it".

She further said that Brooklyn is "in heaven" now working as a chef, adding that he has really enjoyed filming his show, Cookin' with Brooklyn.

Nicola and Brooklyn married in April in Palm Beach

"Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day, I said, 'This is what you love,'" she explained.

She further revealed that Brooklyn now has her father, Nelson Peltz, to turn to for business advice.

The couple with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

"Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad," she shared.

