Cruz Beckham pokes fun at big brother Romeo Beckham's new Instagram post: see his reaction The siblings have a great bond

Romeo Beckham delighted fans on Monday when he took to Instagram to share a candid photo.

The 19-year-old – David and Victoria Beckham's second son – posted a snapshot showing him sat in the back of a car, dressed casually in a black hoodie and blue baseball cap, and smirking at the camera.

"What was I saying," Romeo captioned the post, which quickly racked up thousands of likes from followers. But there was one comment that really stood out – from Romeo's younger brother, 17-year-old Cruz.

He wrote: "You were chatting bout the political and economic state of the world."

Cruz poked fun at Romeo's latest Instagram post

Fans loved the exchange, with Romeo himself showing his approval with a crying laughing emoji.

It's clear the Beckhams share a great sense of humour. Earlier this month, Romeo faced the wrath of younger sister Harper when he shared a funny photo of the pair on Instagram.

Romeo previously shared a funny photo taken with sister Harper

"Love you harper haha [heart emoji]," he teased in the caption of the post, which showed a warped image of the two during a dinner outing.

It's not known when the image was taken; Romeo currently resides in the States, where he plays professional football for Inter Miami.

The Beckhams are a close knit family

The teenager is in a relationship with British model Mia Regan - known as Mimi Moocher on Instagram.

They have been dating for three years now, and just recently shared a heartfelt tribute to mark their anniversary. "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside three snaps of the pair together in May.

Romeo and Mia have been dating for three years

Romeo and Mia went 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

Mia, who has thousands of Instagram followers, has a modelling contract with Storm, and often wears clothing from Victoria Beckham's fashion line.

