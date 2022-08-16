Elle Fanning pays homage to beloved star with surprising transformation

Elle Fanning has a brand new – and shocking – look, and fans seriously don't know what to think of the transformation.

MORE: Elle Fanning’s exact Cannes makeup revealed

The actress' followers were left at a loss for words as she revealed a surprising and unexpected appearance change, paying homage to an iconic star.

She paid tribute to none other than Paris Hilton, mainly her unforgettable role in The Simple Life, the 2003 reality show where the pop star lived in rural America for five weeks alongside best friend Nicole Richie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elle stars in The Girl from Plainville

MORE: The Great star Elle Fanning shared $2.7m home with sister Dakota – details

For their annual TV Portfolio, W Magazine asked "21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes."

Elle took the magazine's request seriously and definitely aced her task, and ended up looking unrecognizable as herself but uncanny to Paris in the early aughts.

She showcased her impressive figure by rocking a velvet triangle bikini in a hot pink color, which she paired with army printed, way oversized overalls and ironically, a pair of white pumps, which surely dug into the grassy farmland she took the epic portraits on.

She looks unreal!

The 24-year-old perfectly accessorized the Y2K look by adding on a Von Dutch trucker hat, which teens and young adults raved about back in the day, in a pink shade perfectly coordinating with the bikini look, plus pink sunglasses, and of course, a tiny Chihuahua plush toy.

MORE: Elle Fanning shares surprising bathroom photo from the Critics Choice Awards

MORE: Elle Fanning shares never-before-seen pictures in heartfelt tribute to sister Dakota

In the caption, she wrote: "Chose to dress as THE ICONIC @parishilton in The Simple Life for W’s TV portfolio," adding the hashtag "Loves It," one of Paris' many iconic phrases.

Paris and Nicole's The Simple Life era is unforgettable

Fans were in awe of the transformation, taking to the comments section to write: "This is iconic," and: "Looking great," as well as: "Like her twin sister," plus several also wrote more of the star's unforgettable catchphrases, such as "that's hot" and "keep on sliving."

For the W interview, Elle gushed about the Stars are Blind singer, saying: "I've gotten to meet Paris a couple times, and she is the nicest and coolest. It was so fascinating hearing in Paris' documentary how she put on this persona for the reality show."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.