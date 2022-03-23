The Great star Elle Fanning shared $2.7m home with sister Dakota – details The 24-year-old and her sister listed their property in 2020

Elle Fanning has grown up in the public eye with big roles in movies and TV shows such as Maleficent and The Great, but she rarely shares details about her home life.

However, the 23-year-old made a big change in her living situation during the COVID-19 pandemic after listing the $2.7million home she shared with her sister Dakota Fanning for sale in May 2020, three years after they bought it together.

Their Cape Cod-style home was located in the Valley Village area of the San Fernando Valley and had six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It spans 4,550 square feet with a double height entrance hall, a stylish all-white kitchen with huge central island, and a master suite with its own private terrace.

Outside, the house also benefitted from a swimming pool and spa, a covered patio and built-in grill, along with a long private driveway lined with white rosebushes.

Elle Fanning revealed a rare peek inside her home on social media

The siblings bought their home through a trust for $2.3million, leaving them with a shared $400,000 profit after it sold.

Dakota, 28, bought a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $2.95million in nearby Toluca Lake shortly before the pair sold their shared home, but Elle has not revealed where she is living.

However, the actress gave fans a rare peek inside her home on social media in August 2021, featuring a relatable glimpse at washing drying in the background. Sharing a selfie in what appeared to be an apartment, Elle wrote: "Feel like @katebosworth in Blue Crush! (don't mind towels drying in bg or do)."

Elle's sister Dakota lives in a $2.95million home in Toluca Lake

The room had an open plan kitchen and living room area with a green sofa covered in white towels, a fireplace with marble surround, and a vintage style fridge-freezer in the kitchen.

Elle had added decorative touches with a circular mirror hanging above the fireplace, framed pictures hanging on the walls, and vases and candles on the mantelpiece.

