Dan Walker inundated with fan messages as he makes major announcement

Dan Walker was inundated with messages of congratulations from fans when he announced that he had received an Honorary Doctorate from Solent University in Southampton.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former BBC Breakfast star told his followers that he was "truly humbled" as he thanked the university.

Sharing a snap which showed the 45-year-old wearing a red graduation gown whilst holding a scroll, he wrote in the caption: "Thank you so much to @SolentUni for inviting me today to receive an Honorary Doctorate… I am truly humbled.

"It was lovely to be back at the university and to meet so many people.

"All the best to all those graduating who have to wear hats and cloaks in 30-degree heat," he added.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the 5 News presenter on his major achievement, with one person writing: "Congratulations Dr Dan! You'll have to change your Twitter handle to @DrDanWalker now," while another added: "Many congratulations, Doctor Walker."

Dan received an Honorary Doctorate from Solent University

A third fan commented: "@mrdanwalker, very well done Dr Dan Walker. Such a gent!"

The announcement comes just days after Jon Kay was confirmed as Dan's official replacement on BBC Breakfast. The 52-year-old will join Dan's former co-host Sally Nugent on the red sofa from Monday to Wednesday.

Jon shared his delight in a statement that read: "I'm over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I'm looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

Jon was forced to miss his first few days due to Covid

However, Jon's first week didn't get off to the best start as he was forced to miss his first few shows after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tweeting a photo of his lateral flow test, he wrote the caption: "Aaaagh! Finally got me. Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday. I guess working from home isn't really an option @BBCFrediani?"

