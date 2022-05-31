Dan Walker shares incredibly rare photo of his son ahead of new job The BBC Breakfast star is a father of three

Dan Walker is counting down until his first day at Channel 5.

And in the interim, the BBC Breakfast star is making the most of some precious family time.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker gives rare insight into family life

Dan shares three children with his wife Sarah: son Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica.

Despite his fame, the 45-year-old rarely shares photos of his family to protect their privacy. But this week, he made an exception.

Dan shared a very sweet photo of Joe playing hide-and-seek

Dan shared a throwback photo showing his son laying down on top of a wooden countertop wearing red and white striped pyjamas and blue slippers.

"This popped up on my photos," he told fans. "An early picture of our little lad Joe playing hide-and-seek. Kids are the best," he added, along with a series of crying laughing emojis.

The TV star is also a proud dad to two daughters

It comes after Dan took to Instagram to share rare photos inside his home last year as he celebrated daughter Susie's 14th birthday.

The TV host shared a collection of photos which showed a 'Happy Birthday' sign hanging up in his living room, a glimpse of his family garden, and a photo of Susie – although her face was covered by an emoji.

"Happy Birthday to our amazing, gorgeous, kind and wonderful 14-year-old Susie," proud dad Dan wrote.

Dan shared a rare family post in celebration of Susie's 14th

"She wanted waffles for breakfast, a chocolate brownie cake with sprinkles for later & some brown converse high-tops (which are surprisingly hard to find). I hope you have a lovely Sunday."

Dan sweet throwback of his son comes after he confirmed his new working schedule at Channel 5. The presenter will be hosting the news programme on weekdays from Monday 6 June at 5pm.

The former BBC Breakfast star made the announcement on Channel 5's flagship daily magazine programme, The Jeremy Vine Show on Monday.

The star has now left BBC Breakfast

He will be taking on the role of 5 News anchor but will also be hosting "a range of brand-new non-news programming" for the broadcaster.

The dad-of-three is set to replace Dr Sian Williams, who has been the show's lead anchor since 2016. The 57-year-old announced in March that she would be stepping down from daily news presenting to take up more wide-ranging opportunities.

