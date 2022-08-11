Dan Walker shares extremely rare photo of his three children- - and fans react The star took to social media

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker shared an incredibly rare photo alongside his three children as they all enjoyed a fun evening out together watching Hamilton in the West End.

Taking to his Instagram feed, the 45-year-old shared a fabulous picture of himself with kids, Susanna, Joe, and Jessica posing with some of the cast members after having watched the iconic show earlier this week. In the photo, his children's faces are blocked out with happy emojis.

WATCH: Dan Walker gives rare insight into family life in new video

Captioning the post, he penned: "Our kids have been into Hamilton for years. During lockdown we watched the stage show quite a bit on the telly & they normally sing a Hamilton number when they are emptying the dishwasher.

"It was lovely to see their faces when we told them we were going to watch it as a family in the West End this week. The performance was incredible (go and see it if you get the chance) and, thanks to the magnificent @realtomlister & @caputom_ (who was playing Samuel Seabury), we got to take them backstage and meet @shanofficially (Eliza), Allyson Ava-Brown (Angelica / temporary Egg Club member) and @simonanthonyrhoden (Aaron Burr, Sir).

The family enjoyed a fun evening out

"They were all lovely and the kids haven’t stopped talking about it @hamiltonwestend."

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting post. One fan wrote: "Aww lovely glad you've had lovely time xxx.

A second added: "Something they will never forget Dan, love memories like these." A third added: "What a lovely surprise for your children. An experience they'll remember for a long time."

Susanna was captured playing crazy golf with her dad

A third said: "Marvellous."

The star, who is notoriously known for keeping his family out of the spotlight, updated fans with another snap of his 15-year-old daughter Susanna last month, amongst a selection of photos posted as they enjoyed a game of crazy golf.

In one of the fabulous snaps, Susanna was beaming from ear to ear as she tackled a challenging hole featuring a miniature red house.

Dan chooses to keep his family out of the spotlight

In a separate photo, Dan gave fans a sneak peek of his impressive score sheet boasting a total of eight holes in one. Alongside the photo read the words: "I think I had the greatest round of my life today… 8 holes in one at the tough Hope Park crazy golf in Keswick.

Following a six-year stint at BBC Breakfast, Dan moved across to Channel 5 in May where he now holds the position as an anchor for the evening news show, 5 News.

