Dan Walker reveals romantic date night with wife Sarah on wedding anniversary The TV star married his childhood sweetheart in 2001

Dan Walker is notoriously private about his marriage with his wife Sarah, but he revealed that the couple enjoyed a very special date night to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.

Dressed in a smart blue shirt, the former BBC Breakfast host was pictured enjoying a decadent two-course meal at Sardinian restaurant Domo near his family home in Sheffield. Posting snaps of each of the tasty dishes, he wrote: "Gorgeous anniversary meal out with Mrs Walker at Domo in Sheffield. Brilliant service and the food was sensational…

WATCH: Dan Walker gives rare insight into family life in new video

"Talana cured ham, burrata & figs [tick]. Bruschetta with creamy aubergine, caramelised onions & figs [tick]. Ravioli filled with langoustines [tick]. Grilled spring lamb cutlets with peas, mint sauce & sauteed broad beans [tick]."

"Looks amazing," wrote one of his fans, and another added: "Happy Anniversary to you both. You spoil Mrs Walker, a very lucky lady." A third asked: "Where is Mrs Walker xx?"

Dan and Sarah celebrated their wedding anniversary with a meal out in Sheffield

Dan rarely shares photos of Sarah or their three children Susanna, Jessica and Joe, preferring to keep his home life out of the public eye.

However, he did make an exception during his time on Strictly Come Dancing when he dedicated his romantic Viennese Waltz to his wife, which was performed to her favourite song, She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel.

"I'm just going to gush over her for a moment," he said to host Claudia Winkleman after his performance. "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her.

The couple share three children

"And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it."

Dan met his wife in 1999 when they were both studying at the University of Sheffield, where the TV star graduated with a Master's degree in broadcast journalism.

The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2001, although no photos or details have been released of their wedding.

