Dan Walker reveals habit that 'annoys' wife Sarah after BBC Breakfast exit The new 5 News host still has some adjusting to do

Dan Walker has revealed he is struggling to get back to a "normal" routine following six years of early starts at BBC Breakfast.

The dad-of-three, who recently left the corporation to join 5 News as the new host, confessed he has been "annoying" his wife Sarah and their children by working around the house before 6am.

"I'm still waking up and getting up quite early but my old life used to be 3 o'clock alarm call, so I'm still getting up at 5 o'clock in the morning," he said on Loose Women.

"I think I'm annoying my wife and family at the minute because I find I've got so much more energy. I was cleaning the garage out at 6 o'clock in the morning."

He added: "I never minded getting up at three because I felt I was getting a head start on everybody else, so I've always got up early, I've never really slept that much. Once I get up, I just crack on."

Dan has now moved to Channel 5

Dan departed from BBC Breakfast in May after almost six years of fronting the show and now holds the position as anchor on Channel 5's evening news show, 5 News.

The 45-year-old opened up about his reasons for moving to Channel 5 during one of his final shows on BBC Breakfast. He told his co-host Sally Nugent: "I think sometimes opportunities come along and you have to grab them, don't you?"

"And I've never ever been motivated by money in any job that I've ever taken, and even though I love BBC Breakfast, everybody that works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5 and also go and make some other programmes outside of news."

