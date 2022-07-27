Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker shares incredibly rare snap of teenage daughter The TV star is married to Sarah Walker

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker delighted fans with an ultra-rare snap of his teenage daughter as they enjoyed a game of crazy golf.

Taking to his Instagram, the Channel 5 news presenter shared a carousel of photos from his latest visit to Hope Park crazy golf in Keswick. Among the sun-kissed snaps was an extremely rare photograph of his eldest daughter Susanna, 15.

His teenage daughter was beaming from ear to ear as she tackled a challenging hole featuring a miniature red house.

In a separate photo, Dan gave fans a sneak peek of his impressive score sheet boasting a total of eight holes in one. The golf enthusiast captioned his post: "I think I had the greatest round of my life today… 8 holes in one at the tough Hope Park crazy golf in Keswick.

"Some tough challenges - particularly the house on the 2nd - but happy with my 31 to take the coveted family & friends' trophy #DontTalkAboutTheTwelfth."

Dan's daughter Susanna got stuck in

Dan's fans flooded the comment section with a flurry of supportive messages, with one writing: "Woohoo! Go Dan! What a result!" whilst a second added: "Ohh love Hope Park crazy golf. We have really happy memories of playing there."

A third fan remarked: "Love Keswick, agree it's a tough course, well done" and a fourth quipped: "Nice. What happened on the 12th though?"

The news anchor showed off his impressive score

The 45-year-old's family outing comes after Dan revealed how much he’s missing his former colleagues. Taking part in an impromptu Q&A with his Instagram followers, the journalist - who made his Channel 5 debut in June - was asked if he misses "the early morning broadcasting".

Alongside a sweet throwback snap with the popular weatherwoman, Dan replied: "I miss Carol, Sally and the rest of the Breakfast team. I love them and the show to bits but it was time for a new challenge and I'm really enjoying @c5news."

Dan joined Channel 5 in May

Following a six-year stint at BBC Breakfast, Dan moved across to Channel 5 in May where he now holds the position as anchor for the evening news show, 5 News.

