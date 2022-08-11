Hoda Kotb's incredibly kind nature and hilarious antics off-air revealed by Today co-star The Today star has so much love to give!

Hoda Kotb celebrated her birthday this year and has enjoyed several days off Today to spend time with her loved ones.

However, the Today star's co-workers on the NBC daytime show made sure to send tributes her way as she marked her big day away from the studio.

What's more, Sheinelle Jones shared a poignant message about Hoda, revealing her true personality – which is just as kind-hearted as you can imagine.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life - all we know

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Sheinelle explained how Hoda was always the one to call her first when she needed some support, and what's more, that the co-anchor was a brilliant storyteller during the commercial breaks at work.

Her message read: "I couldn't let another moment go by without wishing this beautiful soul a happy birthday!! These are the pics that popped up in my iphone when I searched Hoda... so fun.

"When I had Covid last Christmas, you know who was the first to call me and help me while I cried like a baby? Hoda. When my grandfather passed, you know who the first to call me? Hoda.

Today's Hoda Kotb's kind-hearted personality shone through in Sheinelle Jone's tribute message

"She's the real deal. @hodakotb - I hope you felt the love today. I admire the way you exude warmth and compassion each day. You also have 'the best' stories during commercial breaks. Happy Birthday!!"

Hoda was clearly touched by Sheinelle's words, replying to her friend: "Love you my girl." Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager also paid tribute to Hoda, branding her "sunshine".

This isn't the first time that Hoda's work colleagues have opened up about how lovely she is – and just how fun she is, too.

Sheinelle Jones has a lot of fun with Hoda Kotb off-air

Jenna recently spoke to HELLO! about working with the mother-of-two, and told us that Hoda is the one to make her laugh the most.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

