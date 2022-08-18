Darius Campbell Danesh's friend Rosario Dawson reveals 'shock' over his tragic death

Hollywood star Rosario Dawson has paid tribute to Pop Idol's Darius Campbell following his tragic death at the age of 41.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of herself being kissed on the cheek by Darius and fellow actor Gerard Butler, also a good friend of the singer, she wrote: "Great Scot! Beloved Darius, you have left us reeling in a state of shock and sadness that are as palpable as your hugs and laughter were."

She added: "You were one of the greats. A giant among us, your loving, generous kindness will not be forgotten. Allowing my tears but continuously checking them to uplift your spirit in celebration because you deserve it so.

"You've touched the hearts and minds of so many with your light and that is how I want to honor and remember you. We love you forever Darius."

Darius had been living in America for many years

Darius' sad passing was announced earlier this week by his family, five days after he was found unresponsive in his US apartment.

His family confirmed the news in a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner's office."

It added that the local police department has confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances and the cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage.

The star made many friends during his lengthy career in theatre

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother," it concluded.

The Scottish-born singer became a household name in the early noughties after appearing on the British talent competition Pop Stars before making it all the way to the final of Pop Idol.

While he finished behind Will Young and Gareth Gates, he blew viewers away with his voice and went on to sign a record deal with producer Steve Lillywhite. His debut single, Colourblind, was released in 2002 and shot straight to number one in the UK.