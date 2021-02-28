Why did Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates split? The Dancing on Ice star dated Gareth on and off for seven years

Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes had viewers gripped to their TV screens with her Coronation Street character Kate Connor's dramatic love life. But what about the 33-year-old's real-life relationships?

The actress dated Gareth Gates on and off for seven years, before their final split in 2019. Take a look back at her relationship history with the Pop Idol star…

Where did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates meet?

Faye and Gareth first met in 2012 when they starred in Legally Blonde: The Musical together. At the time, the Unchained Melody singer was married to wife Suzanne, with whom he shares daughter Missy, but the couple split in 2012.

Faye and Gareth went public with their romance in August 2013 but later had an on-off relationship.

The couple met when they starred in Legally Blonde: The Musical

When did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates get engaged?

In September 2018, Faye announced her split from Gareth. The soap star told her followers: "Unfortunately @Gareth_Gates and I are choosing to take some time apart. We remain the very best of friends. We’d like to Thank you for all your support over the years x."

However, just months later they had rekindled their relationship and were engaged! Gareth popped the question in New York over New Year's, and Faye showed off her sparkling engagement ring, which was reportedly worth £30,000.

Did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates get married?

The couple were engaged for eight months until going their separate ways in August 2019. While they did not end up getting married, Faye and Gareth had made plans for a 2020 wedding.

They had even enlisted their best friend Kelly, Holly Willoughby's sister, to officiate. Kelly worked as Gareth's manager for several years at the beginning of his career.

Faye is competing with Hamish Gaman on Dancing on Ice 2021

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth's godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we'd had a glass of champagne – said: 'Let's ask her.' And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

Faye had also been using Pinterest for wedding inspiration, saying: "Oh, I have been dreaming about this for so long that in my head I have so many ideas! Pinterest is my best friend right now. I'm on that thing every day. I'm like: 'Yep, love that!' I definitely would like a very epic kind of day. I'm only doing this once so I'm doing it right. Go big or go home! Gareth and I are very, very similar in that sense."

Why did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates split?

Faye and Gareth split in August 2019

It is not known why Faye and Gareth ended their relationship in August 2019. At the time, Faye took to Instagram to share a slew of motivational posts, including one that read, "Gut feelings are guardian angels."

Another quote said, "Don't be afraid to start over again" while a lengthy post noted, "these few days may feel challenging or even disorientating – especially around your identity and relationships". It continued: "Can I face the fear of letting go of any superficial part of my identity?"

Who is Faye Brookes dating now?

The former Coronation Street star is now dating Joe Davies

Faye is now in a relationship with Barry’s Boot Camp trainer Joe Davies, going public with their romance in December 2019. Gareth is also believed to have moved on with Ibiza DJ Chloe McLennan.

On Valentine's Day, Faye paid the sweetest tribute to Joe as they spent time apart due to DOI. "The missing jigsaw piece that made me complete," she wrote. "You, My Darling are everything."

The star added: "We may not get to share this Valentine’s together but nothing & no one can stop me from gushing about you today. You my love fill my heart with pure Joy. No one looks at me the way you do & I don't want them to."

