Marc Anthony speaks out following ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck The award-winning singer was married to J-Lo from 2004-2011

Marc Anthony has remained close to Jennifer Lopez following their divorce in 2011, and the pair are doting co-parents to twins Emme and Max.

The award-winning singer will have no doubt known about his ex's wedding plans to Ben Affleck ahead of her big public announcement on Sunday, and would likely have sent his best wishes.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

While Marc hasn't personally spoken out about the surprise wedding, he has shared some news of his own - marking the end of his European tour.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the star shared a montage of clips showing him on stage, signing autographs and meeting fans during the tour.

He wrote: "38 amazing days in #Europe Thank you for the love mi gente! #PallaVoyTour." Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Love it, your concerts are the best!" While another simply added: "Wow!" A third responded with a series of love heart emojis.

Marc Anthony marked the end of his European tour shortly after J-Lo's wedding to Ben Affleck

Marc's tour saw him perform in Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland and Germany, as well as the UK.

While Marc wasn't present at Jennifer and Ben's wedding, his twins Emme and Max were there, along with their new step-siblings, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - Ben's three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married for seven years

Jennifer and Marc's wedding was also a small, secret ceremony back in 2004. The pair went on to welcome their twins in 2008, before separating in 2011.

The news of J-Lo and Ben's wedding was announced on Jennifer's On the J.Lo newsletter. The singer shared a gushing statement revealing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas.

Marc has remained on good terms with his ex-wife

She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

