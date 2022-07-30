Marc Anthony displays heavily tattooed physique while vacationing with the Beckhams The singer split from JLo in 2011

Two weeks after Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, has been spotted enjoying a vacation of his own.

The singer surprised his fans with his appearance away from the stage as he soaked up the sun with David and Victoria Beckham on their yacht.

Marc's trademark sunglasses were nowhere to be seen as he put his heavily tattooed body on display while chatting with his celebrity pals.

The fashion-forward star hung up his designer duds in favor of a casual pair of shorts in photos published by the Daily Mail.

His normally, neatly groomed hair looked ruffled and he sported stubble too.

Marc and Jennifer share twins, Emme and Max, and have maintained their friendship despite their divorce in 2011.

Marc looks chic on stage

While Marc hasn't personally spoken out about the Jennifer and Ben's surprise wedding, he did recently share some news of his own - marking the end of his European tour.

Marc wasn't present at the Sin City nuptials, but his children with Jennifer were there, along with their new step-siblings, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - Ben's three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Marc's wedding was also a small, secret ceremony back in 2004. The pair went on to welcome their twins in 2008, before separating in 2011.

Ben and Jennifer got married in Las Vegas

The news of J-Lo and Ben's wedding was announced on Jennifer's On the J.Lo newsletter. The singer shared a gushing statement revealing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas.

She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

