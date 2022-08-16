Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's lavish second wedding revealed – all the details Bennifer wed in Las Vegas in July

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to exchange vows for a second time in a lavish three-day ceremony this weekend, according to reports.

The newlyweds finally tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony last month but are said to be throwing an "intimate celebration for family and friends" at Ben's incredible $8million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

The couple will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday, and will wrap up their celebrations with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday, according to Page Six. The publication also claims that Ben wants "all of the focus" to be on Jennifer for their big day, which will reportedly be documented by Vogue magazine.

The bride is expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress made in Italy, after previously wearing two different dresses for their Vegas wedding – one sleeveless A-line gown by Alexander McQueen which she originally wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, and an off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

Guests expected to attend include Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's long-time friend Drea de Matteo.

Jennifer wore two wedding dresses

Last month, Jennifer confirmed that she had married Ben on July 16 at the Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

Bennifer wed in Las Vegas

She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The couple, who reunited in 2021 after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April. The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

