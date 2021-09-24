Marc Anthony shares a kiss with new girlfriend as he debuts surprise romance The singer was previously married to Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony surprised his fans on Thursday after walking the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards with a new girlfriend.

The singer packed on the PDA with Madu Nicola, with the couple enjoying a high-profile kiss in front of the waiting photographers.

Madu's identity was revealed by makeup artist Jamie Harper, who was Marc's groomer for the event.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jamie reposted a photo of Madu showing off her stunning long black dress with daring thigh split on her private Instagram.

Jamie also shared footage of Marc and Madu kissing on the carpet, adding the caption: "The night is young @latinbillboards! Can't wait to see the performance!"

Marc's new romance would have come as a surprise to his fans as he has not previously shared any photos of the couple or commented on their relationship since going public.

Marc and Madu went public at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

His last relationship was with model Shannon De Lima, whom he married in 2014 before divorcing in 2017. Before Shannon, Marc was in a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The couple were married for ten years before splitting in 2014. They share 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz.

Marc and Jennifer have remained on great terms and successfully co-parent their children.

It is not known how long the couple have been dating

The singer shared his support for his former wife when he reacted to news she had ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez by reposting a heartbreaking photo Jennifer had shared on Instagram.

In the image, he was comforting their daughter Emme while Facetiming Jennifer and Marc had his arm around his inconsolable daughter.

Jennifer had captioned the post: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

Marc supported Jennifer and their children threw her break-up with Alex Rodriguez

Speaking of her close relationship with Marc, Jennifer previously told The View: "There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends and we're parents together. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it."

The singer has since rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, with the couple making their own red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

