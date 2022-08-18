Julianne Hough makes return to Broadway for special reason Just like she never left!

Julianne Hough may have just concluded her time on Broadway as POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is finalized, but she still can't stay away!

The star made a comeback less than a week after her final show, and while it is not clear if or when she will be back on stage, she is proving it is still her home away from home.

She stepped out in support of her fellow Broadway performers, taking to the audience rather than the stage to watch the popular Into the Woods show.

The Tony-winning musical's plot rads: "A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, where they encounter Rapunzel (and her witchly "mother"), Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters."

Julianne shared a photo from the audience where she was holding up two playbills, and she wrote: "So excited to see this beautiful cast and production."

The actress had her final – and emotional – Broadway performance on Sunday, 14 August, and took to Instagram then to open up about her time on stage in a heartfelt message of appreciation.

Julianne couldn't stay away

She had been keen on sharing every little detail about her unforgettable Broadway experience, and she took fans along countless times with all of the cast's backstage shenanigans and their pre-show ritual, in which she blasted a feel-good song and danced through the hallways as they all got ready to hit the stage.

Recording herself as she made her way towards the theater one last time, she said: "I don't even know what to say other than this has been one of the most extraordinary times of my life with some of the most incredible human beings on the planet."

The actress shared a special tribute to her co-stars

She continued her heartfelt message by saying: "I'm already getting emotional thinking about it but this has been truly one of the most special times in my life.

"I couldn't have chosen or picked or been blessed to have experienced it during this specific time in my life. I'm just so freaking grateful and I can't wait to do this show one last time so I will see you all out there soon."

