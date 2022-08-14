Julianne Hough makes emotional goodbye in heartfelt tribute: 'The most special time in my life' She gave it her all!

It is the end of an era for Julianne Hough, who, after four months on stage full of both laughter and tears, is saying goodbye to Broadway.

The star has been part of the cast of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive since late April, performing as Dusty, a farm girl who is pregnant with the President of the United States' baby.

After over 200 shows, she is celebrating and saying goodbye to the political comedy, as the final performance is on Sunday, 14 August.

Julianne been keen on sharing every little detail about her unforgettable Broadway experience, and she has taken fans along countless times on all of the cast's backstage shenanigans and their pre-show ritual, in which the actress blasts a feel-good song and dances through the hallways as they all get ready to hit the stage.

Now she is bringing fans in on their very last show too, and she took to Instagram to express her gratitude over having been able to play Dusty.

Recording herself from the back of a car as she made her way towards Shubert Theater in Manhattan, she said: "I don't even know what to say other than this has been one of the most extraordinary times of my life with some of the most incredible human beings on the planet."

The cast seems to have had a blast together both on and off the sage

She continued her heartfelt message by saying: "I'm already getting emotional thinking about it but this has been truly one of the most special times in my life."

Julianne admitted: "I couldn't have chosen or picked or been blessed to have experienced it during this specific time in my life.

The actress received a standing ovation after she delivered a line from the script standing up for abortion rights

"I'm just so freaking grateful and I can't wait to do this show one last time so I will see you all out there soon," she finally said, blowing a kiss to the camera, and maintaining in the caption that her time on Broadway was the "most epic time" of her life.

Fans have continuously taken to her comments section to rave about her performance, writing: "I hope you do more Broadway shows down the road!!! I hope this isn't it for you," and: "Saw you last night and absolutely loved Dusty! A heart of gold truly," as well as: "Just saw the show tonight! Absolutely fantastic!! You were a revelation!! brava!!"

