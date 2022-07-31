Reese Witherspoon enjoys family time on idyllic vacation – see photos The actress has shared sweet photos

Reese Witherspoon has shared a series of vacation photos from her most recent getaway – and you'll have to double take when you see daughter Ava!

The 23-year-old posed in a white swimsuit and multicoloured cover up next to her brother Tennessee, nine and she looked more like Reese than ever before.

Ava flashed a bright white smile and accessorised her summer look with a backwards cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Tennessee matched his sister with a black cap, also worn backwards, and he sported a pair of Bermuda-style swim shorts.

Other images in the holiday collection showed Tennessee posing with a huge starfish on a white sandy beach and Reese's other son Deacon, 18, picking his brother up and throwing him over his shoulder.

Reese also featured in the pictures, snapping a selfie in swimwear holding a delicious looking ice cream.

The post-vacation update received over 190,000 likes from Reese's fans on Instagram!

It's not the first time the Big Little Lies star and her daughter Ava's similarities have been spotted. In a post at the start of July, fans rushed to the comments section to highlight the fact they are just like "twins". "She looks just like her mama," penned one and: "She looks so much like you," agreed another.

Reese's daughter looks just like her actress mother

Reese shares her youngest son, Tennessee, with her husband, Jim Toth and she welcomed Ava and Deacon during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Despite being an award-winning actress, Reese also takes her role of mom very seriously and she previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

