Reese Witherspoon shares incredible snap of lookalike daughter for special occasion

Reese Witherspoon has shared the most gorgeous picture of her daughter Ava to celebrate the young girl's birthday.

Ava, who turned 22 on Thursday, has long been considered a lookalike for Reese, and fans and even friends couldn't get over how they thought it was the 45-year-old in the picture at first glance.

"I thought this was you at first glance!!!! Happy birthday Ava!" commented actress Jodie Turner-Smith, as one follower added: "Thought this was Reese before reading the caption!"

"Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!" Reese shared alongside the picture, which saw Ava standing in front of a sparkly backdrop and giving a big cheesy smile with her hands stretched out wide

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!!"

"This beautiful Ava! Happy birthday. It is surreal how I met you when you were this age about. And then when she was born. And now I will meet her again one day as my boss or something. And how gorgeous and kind your child is. Congratulations and a splendid day to you all," added pal Selma Blair, while Gwyneth Paltrow simply shared: "What a beaut."

Ava celebrated turning 22

Comedian Chelsea Handler also shared the love, writing: "Happy birthday, Ava! I’m proud of you, too."

The Morning Show star shares her daughter and son Deacon, 17, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese and Ryan met at her 21st birthday party, and got married in 1999.

However, in 2006 they announced their separation.

Ava helped her mom celebrate big news earlier in August

Reese also has another son, Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.

The mom and daughter team are extremely close, and Ava took to social media in August to congratulate the Oscar winner on the news that Hello Sunshine had been bought by a new venture between private equity giant Blackstone Group, and former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs for $900 million.

"Endlessly proud of my mama & the Hello Sunshine team!" she shared.

