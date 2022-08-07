Willow Smith breaks silence on dad Will Smith's Oscars altercation The star spoke candidly of her family

Months after one of the most talked about Oscar nights in recent history, where Will Smith unexpectedly walked on stage to slap Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, the couples eldest daughter, Willow Smith, has finally broken her silence.

Willow was in attendance alongside her family on the contentious night, and celebrated her father's first ever Oscar win for King Richard afterwards at the iconic Vanity Fair after party.

Though Jada, Will, and Chris have spoken out about the shocking altercation, neither the young singer nor her brother, Jaden Smith, had made remarks about the night until now.

Speaking of her new album, Coping Mechanism, with Billboard, the star opened up about being raised in the spotlight, and for the first time, had a candid conversation about the shocking slap and its aftermath.

She boldly stated: "[That didn't] rock me as much as my own internal demons," saying that it didn't interrupt her creative process when working on her new album around the same time.

Willow explained: "Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest."

The Smith family were all together for the Oscars in March

The Smith family are no doubt a tight-knit bunch, and the 21-year-old affirmed that when she endearingly said: "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness."

Will returned to social media for the first time since March on 29 July, where, in a five minute video, he detailed how he had been doing personal work, and took a moment to answer questions about the altercation.

Willow has been busy focusing on her music

He faced the camera directly and publicly apologized to the comedian, as well as his mother, family, and his younger brother, Tony Rock, who the actor revealed he used to have a great friendship with.

The public statement garnered over two million likes on Instagram, as well as the support from fellow stars such as Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx.

