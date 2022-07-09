Will Smith features in video as son Jaden celebrates his birthday The star has remained out of the spotlight for months

Will Smith has only been seen publicly once since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.

The Men in Black actor was left distraught following his life-changing outburst and has chosen to step away from the public eye.

MORE: ​​Willow Smith pictured in tears in latest photo as fans send support

But on Friday, his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, gave fans a rare look at family life behind closed doors with a video celebrating the birthday of their son, Jaden, 24.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's marriage - all the details

Taking to Instagram, Jada posted a tribute to their boy with a series of throwback photos and videos, many featuring Will.

In one clip, he was seen embracing the rapper and actor in a tender moment. Another showed Will carrying Jaden on his shoulders in happy family times.

MORE: Where is Will Smith? - Three months on from Chris Rock Oscars slap

MORE: Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

She captioned the post: "To the sunshine of my heart …Happy Birthday."

Jada shared a tribute to her and Will's son Jaden on his birthday

His birthday comes months after the headline-making incident during which Will hit Chris for making a joke about his wife's hair loss.

He later admitted he was wrong and said in a statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

MORE: Will Smith and wife Jada's children: everything you need to know

MORE: Will Smith's daughter Willow's $3.1m eco home is worlds away from family house

He added: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Will has been supported by his family since the Oscars incident

Jada also broke her silence over the matter while continuing her appearances on Red Table Talk.

"About Oscar night," she stated. "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

The moment Will hit Chris at the Academy Awards

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.