Will Smith faces new blow with unfortunate news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still dealing with the repercussions of the highly publicised Oscar slap that took place earlier this year.

New findings from I Love Seo have revealed how many followers The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star has lost over the past month. The data reveals that the actor has lost over 250 thousand followers, with the daily average loss being eight thousand.

Other celebrities who have been losing Instagram followers over the last month include Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Cara Delevingne, Simone Biles and Robin Thicke.

This comes after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian poked fun at Will's wife Jada.

Currently, the dad-of-three, who also runs his own production company, has 63 million followers on Instagram. Will's last post on the social media network was a video of the star apologising to Chris. The video, which has been liked by over two million people as well as being viewed by over three million on Youtube, sees the actor attempt to reach out to Chris.

Chris Rock was left speechless following the slap

In the video, Will said: "Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. And I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Many famous faces commented on the Instagram video, with Will receiving an outpouring of support. Cynthia Bailey left two prayer emojis and a heart, whilst Jamie Foxx wrote: "Love u bro we love u… your true fans have never stopped loving you. We with u through the good, the bad and the indifferent."

The slap caused great controversy, with Will keeping a low profile following the chaos.

The 53-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, who has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years, is reportedly set to return in a follow-up film for his classic 2007 movie, I Am Legend.

