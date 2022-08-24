Will Smith continues his social media comeback with comical post Fans have welcomed Will back following the controversy

Will Smith sparked a huge reaction with his latest comical post as he continued his return to Instagram on Wednesday.

The actor, 53, first made his comeback to social media over the weekend, with a terrifying tarantula video, nearly five months after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a quip about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Seemingly not disheartened by the fall-out of the incident, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star had no qualms poking fun at himself in front of his audience of 63.7million Instagram followers.

WATCH: Will Smith reappears months after Chris Rock Oscars slap

In the new clip, the American rapper looked stunned as a woman told him: "They’re going to try belittle you, they’re going to try salvestize your name, they’re going to try to do anything they can to destroy you."

Alongside the clip, Will wrote: "Nobody likes having their name salvestized!"

His celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to share they were amused by the post and so far received 340,112 likes.

Among the comments, many welcomed the actor back and one fan even claimed it was the "funniest" social media return campaign.

The American rapper looked stunned

Jamie Foxx wrote: "I’m hollerin!!!!"

Others wrote: "Welcome back Will! None of us are perfect! Get back to making blockbuster movies!!!"

"Beuhhh this the funniest “I’m coming back to social media” campaign ever."

"I’m so glad you’re back!!"

"Welcome Back Family. Bon bon."

"Very proud of you Mr Smith."

M any welcomed the actor back to Instagram

Will has been keeping a low profile after he sent shockwaves through the showbiz circuit when he lashed out at comedian Chris at the Oscars earlier this year.

Since the incident in March, he has been banned from the star-studded award ceremony for a decade but he was able to keep his Oscar for Best Actor which he won on the same night as the slap.

In his time of reflection, Will has now publicly apologized to the comedian for striking him after Chris said: "Jada, I love ya. G.I Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya."

In an apology online, he wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable…

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Now the I Am Legend star has begun to make a slow comeback to the public showbiz circles.

Will was spotted out for the first time in public with his wife earlier in August, when they enjoyed a date at Nobu Malibu, nearly five months after the incident unfolded on stage.