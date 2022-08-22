A look into Will Smith's upcoming roles as he returns to the public eye The star's return to Hollywood is murky

Ever since Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock while he was presenting an award at the Oscars four months ago, fans have been itching to know what will come of the actor's career.

The star's unexpected downfall came ironically right at the peak of his career, having won his very first Oscar for his role in King Richard the very same night.

Though he remained largely silent about the altercation, he recently returned to social media with a video in which he discussed the now infamous Oscar night, and apologized to all of those involved.

WATCH: A glimpse into Will and Jada's marriage

Despite his apology, Variety reported on 18 August that according to their Intelligence Platform from Q Scores, which is "the longtime industry standard for quantifying celebrities' star power and appeal," his numbers and reputations tanked following the slap.

Now Will finds himself in murky waters, having been headed towards a year full of even more career accomplishments, and having had plenty of projects in production, both as an actor and as a producer, thanks to his production company, Overbrook Entertainment.

Currently, the Aladdin lead has nearly fifty projects in development, and their status ranges from pre-production to script or simply announced.

Will returned to social media with a five minute apology video

In the coming year, he is also set to host a yet to be titled comedy special with Netflix, of which the plot reads: "Will Smith presents his first comedy variety special, which includes surprise celebrity guests, comedic sketches, musical performances, conversations and more."

Similarly, he is credited as the executive producer of another Netflix special by his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, which features "expert interviews and other documentary content with premium scripted docudrama about different queens."

The actor was quick to grow emotional during his acceptance speech

Though both specials were meant to be released in 2022 and are in the post-production stage, their fate is still unclear.

Beyond both projects, it appears Will won't be back on the silver screen until 2023, when his film Emancipation is set to premiere. The movie, by Apple TV, is already in post-production as well, and its plot reads: "A runaway [enslaved man] forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him."

