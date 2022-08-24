Robin Roberts takes break from GMA for the summer She's getting some vacation days in

Robin Roberts may be one of the figureheads of morning news thanks to Good Morning America, but she needs a break now and then just like everybody else.

The ABC star revealed just that with the help of her usual morning thoughts and prayers segment accompanied by her glam squad.

She and her team delivered their message and prayer as they do each morning before Robin takes to the air, with her pressing a buzzer in homage to "Sweet Amber" like always.

Robin then said: "Glam fam, you ready for a little vacation?" panning over to her team in their holiday looks as they expressed their excitement.

"We are ready. So we are not going to be with you for a few mornings," she added, before singing the part: "In other words, see you in September."

"Good morning! Before we see you in September #GlamFam and I are sharing a bit of #WednesdayWisdom with you #cmon," she captioned her video.

Robin announced she'll be off from GMA for a few days

Many of her fans reacted with their best wishes, with one writing: "Thank you. May your time off be lovely," and another saying: "You have a great vacation will miss your message in the morning."

A third also sweetly commented: "Good morning to you and your team have a wonderful day and enjoy your vacation."

Robin's not the only one who's keen to spend some time off the show for a while, as her co-host George Stephanopoulos has been on break for a couple weeks now as well.

The third of their table, Michael Strahan, has been on and off the roster the past few weeks due to juggling work on GMA and another ABC staple, the $100,00 Pyramid.

The ABC News star will spend some time with partner Amber Laign

In their absence, several popular hosts and correspondents like Amy Robach, Whit Johnson, and Gio Benitez have been filling in, with the latter spending a full week in the anchor's chair, a personal milestone.

