Robin Roberts shares emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John following heartbreaking death The tributes immediately poured in for the beloved Grease star

Robin Roberts, as are millions of fans around the world, is mourning the tragic loss of the iconic Olivia Newton-John, who passed away aged 73 on 8 August.

MORE: Ginger Zee supports Robin Roberts' special assignment on GMA

The GMA host took to her Instagram Stories to honor the Grease star's legacy, while acknowledging their shared experience battling breast cancer.

Olivia had previously opened up about her ongoing battle with breast cancer, which her husband, John Easterling, revealed as the cause of death in his heartbreaking statement posted to her Instagram page.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia opens up about her cancer diagnosis

MORE: Robin Roberts shares touching video of partner Amber Laign completing important phase in her cancer treatment

"Very sad news," Robin wrote, sharing a black and white photo of Olivia that the Good Morning America Instagram page shared.

She added: "Great admiration for how she bravely faced breast cancer." The late singer often described herself as a "cancer thriver." Meanwhile, Robin was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, just finished her first round of chemotherapy in late July.

In her tribute to the Hopelessly Devoted To You singer, the morning show host added: "Condolences to her loving family and friends."

Robin's heartfelt tribute

The statement announcing her passing said: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

MORE: Robin Roberts' fans pray for her partner Amber Laign after watching star's new video

MORE: GMA fans react to temporary shake-up as main hosts George, Robin and Michael enjoy day off

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Fans and celebrities alike have rushed to pay tribute to the actress

It detailed that she is survived by her as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi with former actor Matt Lattanzi, as well as her sister Sarah Newton-John and her brother Toby Newton-John.

Fans did not hesitate to express sorrow over her passing and recall some of her iconic moments throughout her career. One fan said: "I'm devastated," while another wrote: "R.I.P. Dear angel. You were a light on this Earth and will be missed," and a third added: "What a legacy she leaves behind. My condolences."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.