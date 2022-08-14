George Stephanopoulos' sweet words to GMA co-star Robin Roberts

George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts are two of the main co-anchors on Good Morning America, alongside Michael Strahan.

The pair have been hosting the show together for many years and are both respected journalists and storytellers, balancing their own projects outside of the show too.

They are always there for each other during special milestones, and earlier in the year George had the sweetest thing to say about his co-star, revealing what he really thought of her.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos surprises GMA co-star live on air

The father-of-two was helping to celebrate Robin's 20th anniversary on the ABC morning news show, and spoke out about how much he respected the 61-year-old.

Ali Wentworth's husband said: "Robin is the heart of GMA. She has a special connection to the audience, and all of us. I'm always feeling, if I could be half the woman she is... and I don't think anyone comes close, always bringing endless energy and two dazzling decades of dancing."

George Stephanopoulos recently branded Robin Roberts "the heart of GMA"

George joined GMA in 2009 after replacing Diane Sawyer on the popular show. Robin and George were then joined by Michael in 2016, who left Live alongside Kelly Ripa to go full-time on the program.

Unlike Robin, George rarely gives interviews about himself - preferring to be the one to ask the questions.

The star's wife, Ali, often shares snippets of their personal life on social media though, along with family photos of their two daughters, Harper and Elliott.

George and Robin are the main co-hosts of GMA alongside Michael Strahan

Last year, the family faced a huge change as their oldest child Elliott moved out to attend university. Ali admitted that it was a difficult time for them but that it was great to watch their firstborn thrive in a new environment.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star - who has regularly appeared as a guest on GMA - also gave a rare insight into what kind of a father George is.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

