Robin Roberts looks unrecognizable with long hair - but it's not what you think! The GMA star suits any hairstyle

Robin Roberts rocks a short pixie haircut and has done for many years - and as a result it has become her trademark 'do.

However, from time-to-time, the GMA star has fun experimenting with new looks as part of her job.

For Halloween each year, GMA put on an incredible display and all have fun getting dressed up.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' incredible career milestone

In an unearthed photo from the show's 2015 Halloween special, Robin looked incredibly stylish - and almost unrecognizable - dressed up as Cookie Lyon from Empire.

The 61-year-old rocked a long black wig and purple feather boa as she mirrored the iconic character, while T.J. Holmes dressed up as Lucious Lyon.

Robin has been working with GMA for 20 years and celebrated her two-decade anniversary earlier in the year.

Robin looked so different with long hair

She was surprised by her co-stars who all said sweet words about the star, with George Stephanopoulos saying: "Robin is the heart of GMA. She has a special connection to the audience, and all of us. I'm always feeling, if I could be half the woman she is... and I don't think anyone comes close, always bringing endless energy and two dazzling decades of dancing."

"Your strength, your light, lifts us all," David Muir added, while Amy Robach described her as "inspring and loving". "A fearless trailblazer," T.J. Holmes said.

The former sports star started work in GMA in 2002 and has shared her ups and downs on the show during the last 20 years too, including her public health battles.

Robin's partner Amber has just finished treatment for breast cancer

Robin has fought both breast cancer in 2007 and had a bone marrow transplant in 2012.

At the beginning of the year, the star told viewers on GMA that her long-term partner Amber Laign was battling breast cancer, and has since been updating them on her progress.

She has also shared the joys in her life too, including celebrating her milestone 16th anniversary with Amber last year, and her many accomplishments outside of the studios.

The star has a loyal social media following and even has a separate fan account for her beloved pet dog, Lukas, who she adopted with Amber.

