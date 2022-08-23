Carol Vorderman shows off recent weight loss in figure-hugging leggings – fans react The presenter recently returned from a juice retreat in Portugal

Carol Vorderman is a new woman following her two-week stay at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat in Portugal and her stunning hair transformation, which she showed off on Monday.

The 61-year-old is feeling stronger and happier than ever, and that was clear to see in her latest Instagram post, which saw her posing in front of a mirror in a gorgeous figure-hugging outfit.

The former Countdown presenter could be seen in a long-sleeved dark green jumper and high-waisted black leggings, which she perfectly accessorised with black ankle boots.

Her hair, after recently cutting two inches off, looked incredible and styled in gorgeous waves.

Carol looked stunning in a green jumper and black leggings

"Hair now brushed and make up on... Time for a final rehearsal for a new project I'm very excited about," she captioned the post.

"All will be revealed in October....new to the screen. Blow dry by: @bangingblowdry."

Fans rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "You look stunning!" A second added: "Looking so stunningly beautiful with your gorgeous smile Carol," whilst another remarked: "You are an absolutely stunning lady."

Carol has been quiet on social media in the past year, but during her 18 days at Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat, she updated her fans daily on her routine and shared several posts of her enjoying the gym alongside BBC presenter Alex Scott, who also flew out for the experience.

The presenter showed off the results of her 18-day detox on Instagram

Carol also shared several photographs of herself looking incredible in bold swimwear, revealing she dropped over a dress size in the time she was at the resort.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.