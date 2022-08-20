Carol Vorderman reveals sculpted body transformation in head-turning bikini The former Countdown star has been on a juice cleanse

Carol Vorderman is loving her body transformation after her recent trip to a health retreat in Portugal – and so are her fans.

The 61-year-old displayed the results of her hard work in a tiny bikini as she said goodbye to Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat on Friday – and she looked phenomenal! Carol recently revealed she has dropped a dress size, which was clear to see in her silver two-piece.

WATCH: Inside Carol Vorderman's luxury health retreat

Standing overlooking the water surrounded by greenery with the sun beaming over her body, Carol's sculpted abs and toned legs were on full display. "The final sunrise before we meet again. I've had an amazing few weeks here at @juicemasterretreats. Coming home healthy and strong and happy," she captioned the photo.

"Thank you as ever @jasonvale for creating this magical place, and thanks @alexscott2 for being my gym buddy …. I'll do you proud by the next time we meet I swear," she added: "I'll be back again soon Juicy you can count on that."

Fans rushed to comment on the head-turning photo, with one responding: "Vorders about to break the internet, again!" A second said: "What a great figure."

A third added: "Looking stunningly beautiful Carol," and a fourth wrote: "Hotness overload!"

Carol has lost over a dress size

Carol was joined during part of her stay by Alex Scott, with the pair enjoying a workout together before Alex also headed back to the UK on Friday.

Both Carol and Alex hit the gym hard during their stay at the retreat, with Carol revealing she dropped over a dress size in the eighteen days she was at the resort.

On Thursday morning, the duo enjoyed a gym session that saw Alex working out in a black crop top, posing in the mirror and writing: "Carol Vorderman, where's my gym buddy?"

Carol spent 18 days at the health resort

Shortly afterward she shared a video of Carol performing chest presses – with a seriously heavy-looking weight!

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

