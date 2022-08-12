Carol Vorderman baffles fans with daring bikini during Portuguese getaway The presenter is on a health retreat

Carol Vorderman sparked an online frenzy after she appeared to pose topless in a video update.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown presenter had her fans doing a double take after many failed to notice that she was wearing a nude-coloured bikini.

The confusion arose as the 61-year-old took to the social media platform to share some exciting news. Addressing her fans, Carol promoted her brand new TikTok account and urged her followers to join her on the platform.

In a separate clip, Carol allayed concerned fans and provided clarification. In her caption, she wrote: "Laughing, but I AM NOT TOPLESS… Just wearing a new bikini top from @omgmiamiswimwear… matching my SUN TAN courtesy of @tancreamworld… a brilliant SPF50 with instant bronzer included."

Carol took to the swimming pool

She finished by adding: "Anyway, I'm now on TikTok! No idea what I'm doing (obvs) but it's going to be lots of fun."

Her fans inundated the comment section with a slew of hilarious reactions. "Nearly had a heart attack", wrote one, whilst a second added: "I had to look twice!" and a third chimed: "I nearly fell over". Blown away by her sultry swimwear, one fan remarked: "You look absolutely stunning" and a second noted: "You always look amazing".

The presenter jetted off to Portugal

Carol's TikTok update comes after the Celebrity Gogglebox star jetted off to Portugal last week to enjoy a luxurious health retreat. The presenter is staying at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat in a bid to bolster her health.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

Carol showed off her svelte figure

Since her arrival, Carol has been keeping her fans updated with regular snippets of her health journey. And last week, the star documented her early morning routine by sharing an inspiring clip. Next to a short video showing a starlit sky, Carol wrote: "It's half past five, time for an early swim, stars still in the sky".

