Carol Vorderman shows off astonishing abs in poolside bikini photo - fans react The star has an astounding physique!

Carol Vorderman makes no secret of her love for a healthy lifestyle and she has proved it pays off as she showcased her incredibly toned torso in stunning bikini photo on Saturday.

MORE: Carol Vorderman baffles fans with daring bikini during Portuguese getaway

Taking to her Instagram feed, the This Morning star posed poolside in Portugal ahead of her morning swim in a sporty black and pink bikini. In the photo, Carol is also rocking a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to battle the soaring temperatures.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Carol Vorderman's luxury health retreat

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Morning swim time @jasonvale @juicemasterretreats," alongside two blue love hearts.

READ: Carol Vorderman is a holiday goddess as she jets off from Heathrow

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off impressively toned torso in fabulous new update

Fans couldn't wait to leave their comments on the impressive image. One fan replied: "Wow you look amazing! Enjoy your swim. X."

Carol's figure is incredible

A second added: "Omg you look amazing…look at that tummy...wow." A third said: "Abs abs," with a red love heart. A third said: "Looking as gorgeous as ever." A fourth commented: "Absolutely gorgeous," with four heart-eyes emojis.

The mother-of-two is currently away on Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat and has been taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks as well as following a juice-based diet.

On Friday, the star updated fans ahead of a gruelling workout session and, of course, she looked sensational.

The star is not afraid of an intense workout session

The 61-year-old appeared delighted as she posed in a skintight all-in-one, which she modelled on her Instagram Stories before undergoing the savage weights session with a personal trainer.

Alongside the photo read the words: "It's GYM TIME. New suit from @stretch_and_burn," she captioned the photo."

Carol has been loving her time away

Carol has been sharing regular updates from her time away, starting last week when she posted a video showing a totally dark starlit sky, captioned: "It's half past five, time for an early swim, stars still in the sky," wowing her fans with her dedication to wellness.

A second update revealed she hadn't headed back to bed following her dawn swim. Posting a photo of the sunrise, she penned: "I love mornings best of all. Dawn from the pool. Off for a yoga sesh with Kenny. I'm rubbish at yoga but who cares if I don't? I'm a trier."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.