Inside Carol Vorderman's intense health retreat: all the details Carol is currently at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat

Carol Vorderman is currently in the midst of a wellness break in Portugal at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat, and the presenter is loving every minute.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, with Carol having the time of her life.

Juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating which can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

The star has been sharing regular updates with her followers, beginning on Tuesday she posted a video showing a totally dark starlit sky, captioned: "It's half past five, time for an early swim, stars still in the sky," wowing her fans with her dedication to wellness.

One wrote: "Love it!! Time for a bit of peace," while another commented: "You're very brave Carol!!"

Carol Vorderman posted this photo of her pool at 5am

Carol's second update revealed she hadn't headed back to bed following her dawn swim. Posting a photo of the sunrise, she wrote: "I love mornings best of all. Dawn from the pool. Off for a yoga sesh with Kenny. I'm rubbish at yoga but who cares if I don't? I'm a trier."

Come Wednesday, Carol was still full of beans, posting another excited picture at the crack of dawn, writing: "5am swim, sauna, swim, sauna, swim, sauna," before sharing that she was heading off for an hour of yoga, followed by a two-hour paddleboarding session, which saw the 61-year-old cover three or four miles

Carol Vorderman is enjoying her juicing retreat

"I love it here so much," she wrote, revealing that after all the activity, she had her first juice. "So so happy," she said, sharing that her next plan was to have a session in a cryo tank.

Carol has shared her love of cryotherapy in the past, with benefits of cryotherapy including injury recovery and metabolism support, as well as decreased inflammation and improved circulation.

A session in a cryotherapy chamber can also help to reduce toxins, support collagen production to maintain a youthful look and aid weight loss – making the chilly few minutes more than worth it!

