Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella looks so different in new photo from inside her home The artist rarely shares selfies

Bella Cruise delighted fans on Friday with a fun and flirty snapshot of herself from inside her home.

The daughter of former couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, normally reserves her social media for her artwork.

But the edgy artist decided to flaunt her new look with a cheeky image of herself wearing a tight crop top and jeans.

Bella proved she's ditched her red hair in favor of dark locks which she is wearing in slightly longer, ruffled waves.

She showed off her numerous tattoos on her arms and made her lips pop with a shade of red.

The 29-year-old looked happy and carefree posing in the London home she shares with her husband, Max Parker.

Bella showcased her new look on Instagram

Nicole shares Bella and her younger brother Connor, 27, with Tom Cruise. The pair adopted the siblings during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

While there were reports that both Bella and Connor were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole shares her two first children with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Bella rarely opens up about her famous mom and dad but when asked if she still speaks to her parents she told New Idea in 2016: "Of course we talk, they're my parents."

