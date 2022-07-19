Nicole Kidman's latest photo from Greek vacation will take your breath away The Moulin Rouge star is bobbing along

Nicole Kidman is consistently one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, and is currently wrapping up a well-deserved break in beautiful Greece.

The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her vacation in the European country, and it's sure to take your breath away.

The photograph highlighted the bright blue waters of Greece paired against the sandy hills and greenery, a sight to behold on its own.

But harder to make out in the picture was Nicole herself, floating along in the water in what looked to be a blue swimsuit that showed off her legs.

While barely visible, it was easy to tell that the actress was having a marvelously relaxing time, writing alongside her post: "Thank you, beautiful Greece."

Many of her fans were immediately left in awe by the image and simply inundated her with heart emojis, one even commenting: "Beautiful pic, Nicole."

Nicole provided a peek at her beautiful Greek vacation

Another wrote: "My goodness so peaceful and beautiful," with a third adding: "Gorgeous shot," and another also deeming her: "Queen of Greece."

Europe definitely seems to be on Nicole's mind, as she was recently in Paris to partake in the Balenciaga runway show, with husband Keith Urban also there cheering her on.

The Big Little Lies star wore a one-shoulder crinkled silver gown, which was paired with black full-length gloves, sheer tights and pointed patent heels. Several other famous faces graced the runway as well, including Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell.

The audience wasn't short on celebrities either – the guest list included, apart from Keith, the likes of Kris Jenner, Euphoria's Alexa Demie, and Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as Kim's nine-year-old daughter North West.

The star was recently in Paris for Fashion Week

Nicole even shared an intimate glimpse into her stay in Paris recently, posing for a candid snapshot at her hotel in a black Balenciaga bodysuit paired with light wash jeans.

