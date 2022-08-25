Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shows off creative side with limited edition collaboration The artist lives in London close to dad Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman's oldest daughter Bella Cruise is relatively private but this week she made a rare announcement on social media close to her heart.

MORE: Why Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a difficult rest of the year ahead of them

The talented artist - who lives in London near her dad Tom Cruise - has collaborated with artist Blackgroves to create a new collection - from sweatshirts to posters - for a limited time only.

Bella shared the news with her followers on Instagram, writing: "Pumped to released a new super limited project with @bellakidmancruise and @blackgroves! 'THE DAY ROBERT PALINS MURDERED ME'. Crewneck, Tee & Prints | ONLY 10 OF EACH. LINK IN BIO. ~the bones are their money~."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's big family move teased by Keith Urban

Fans were quick to show their support towards Bella, with one writing: "Nice!!" while another wrote: "Very beautiful!" A third added: "These are so cool!"

MORE: Nicole Kidman shows off dramatic hair transformation - and wow!

READ: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella looks so different in new photo from inside her home

Bella resides in Croydon with her husband Max Parker, while her brother, 27-year-old Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Both Bella and Connor have yet to speak out publicly about their famous parents, but they reportedly have a supportive relationship with Tom and Bella has even been pictured wearing a Top Gun T-shirt in her neighbourhood - showing her support for her famous father's iconic role.

Bella Cruise announced her exciting art collaboration

She has also occasionally 'liked' photos from Nicole's Instagram account.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's glamorous bedroom selfie gets seal of approval from daughter

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor stuns fans with new fishing photo

Bella and Connor both follow in their father's Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

Their mom Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Nicole with her children Bella and Connor as children

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

MORE: Keith Ubran reveals surprising way he spends time apart from family

MORE: Nicole Kidman's latest photo from Greek vacation will take your breath away

They both went on to welcome more children with new partners. Tom shares daughter Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood. She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.