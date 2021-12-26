Jennifer Lopez goes make-up free to make holiday waffles - and her kitchen is spectacular

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez's Christmas morning was totally relatable as she went makeup-free and wore her PJs as she whipped up piping hot waffles with her family for breakfast. But there’s one thing we have to admit - JLo's kitchen is just a little bit more spectacular than ours!

The Hustlers star shared a peek inside her family life, sharing a video of the family cooking together in the brightly-lit space, with a giant marble kitchen island and picture windows with a garden view, adorned with a line-up of Christmas trees.

WATCH: Makeup-free Jennifer Lopez and her family make Christmas waffles

“How many cousins does it take to make a waffle!?!” JLo wrote alongside the clip, which featured Jen and her loved ones deciphering a recipe and gathering ingredients before unveiling a stack of waffles topped with a massive dollop of butter and freshly-made berry syrup.

JLo gives a glimpse inside her massive kitchen with twins Max and Emme

Jenny from the Block seems to be a big fan of waffles with extra berries. After someone heaped on one round of toppings, she hilariously took the spoon to pile more on for herself before proudly showing off the finished product.

“Um. Yea. This is love. Family! And I will take the waffles,” commented actress Kristin Chenowith, while choreographer Sienna Lalau wrote, “Merry Christmas, Queen!”

The clip ends with the grand finale - Jennifer’s mom and the rest of the fam digging into the finished treats (Jen's love Ben Affleck was absent from this particular gathering). “When I’m finally done with the waffles,” JLo is heard saying before asking, “Is it good?”

Spoiler: The waffles (and Jennifer) get thumbs up all around.

