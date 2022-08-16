Salma Hayek inspires fans with heartfelt tribute

Salma Hayek may currently be on vacation, but when it comes to honoring her friends' achievements, her itinerary isn't of importance.

The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to British Vogue editor-in-chief and dear friend to the stars Edward Enninful, who is set to release his powerful new memoir.

The book, out in September, is titled A Visible Man, and the actress sang the author's praises with a heartfelt message.

Sharing a photo of the cover, where the editor-in-chief appears in a black turtleneck, with his eyes closed and looking upward, she wrote: "My dear @edward_enninful thank you for writing your memoir."

She added: "I have been privileged to witness your remarkable journey from the early days and you have inspired me along the way."

Edward, 50, has had a storied career in fashion and magazines, having been appointed to the role of fashion director for British fashion magazine i-D at the early age of 18, and he held the position for more than two decades.

The heartfelt tribute

He went on to become the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and details the momentous achievement in his book.

Salma concluded the sweet dedication by writing: "Now your book #avisibleman will inspire so many people through your unstoppable spirit so full of kindness."

The two are always there for each other!

Fans did not hesitate to gush about the editor and his undeniable impact, writing in the comments section: "Such an amazing soul with a beautifully scripted book," and: "The world needs more inspiration," as well as: "Love this," plus another wrote: "Wow," alongside heart and fire emojis galore.

Salma has been quite active on social media since taking a nearly two month hiatus during the summer, this being her third post since her comeback. Her previous posts detail a stunning tropical vacation she has been enjoying.

