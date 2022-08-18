Inside Salma Hayek's private life and upcoming school challenge involving daughter

Salma Hayek has been keeping a low profile over the summer as she enjoys a sun-soaked vacation with her family.

And while the star often shares photos of herself on social media, she tends to keep her husband and daughter out of the spotlight.

However, next month, the entire family will be going back to reality as they face a new change and a celebration too!

VIDEO: Inside Salma Hayek's family life

They will return to London from their vacation in time for the new school year, where Valentina will start a new class.

Not only that, but she will begin studying towards her GCSEs in her school - which will no doubt be challenging for the entire family, as many fellow parents will relate to! Valentina is one of the oldest in her school year, with a September birthday. So she will have something to celebrate when back in the UK too - and will no doubt have some lovely plans involving her famous family.

The teenager is Salma's only child with husband Francois Henri Pinault. Valentina was primarily kept out of the spotlight during her childhood but is appearing in public more and more now that she's older.

Salma Hayek's daughter has a big year ahead

The Eternals star gave an incredibly rare insight into her family life back in 2020, while chatting with The Telegraph.

The actress opened up about their experience in lockdown and admitted that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends," she said.

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she added.

Salma is incredibly close to her only child

While Salma and Francois live in London with Valentina, they also have a home in Los Angeles, where they spend a lot of time too.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Salma and her daughter discussed why their living situation is quite unique, revealing that their London home is haunted. "It's not [haunted] like before," said Salma.

"I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw..." She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it."

Valentina is growing up fast!

Valentina was in the audience and Ellen asked her to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house. "Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

