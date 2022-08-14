Salma Hayek makes social media comeback with a bikini photo

Salma Hayek's fans surely noticed that she'd been away from social media for a while, and after an almost two-month-long absence, she's finally back!

The actress had been spending some time away from her social media to enjoy the summer and spend time with family and on work.

She announced her return in typical Salma style, sharing a photograph of herself in a bikini while displaying her radiant natural beauty.

Salma lay down in a hot pink string two-piece with a shawl over her and a straw hat, relaxing in her beautiful home that she gave a glimpse of with her selfie.

"Happy Sunday!!! #sundayvibes #nomakeup," she simply captioned her post, and fans were thrilled to see her back, inundating her with heart and flame emojis galore.

"Stunning," one simply commented, with another saying: "You look amazing Salma! your skin looks beautiful and radiant as always." A third even wrote: "Beauty is her name."

Salma made her social media comeback with a bikini photo

The Oscar-nominated star had been away from Instagram for almost two months, at one point posting quite regularly a mix of beautiful vacation snapshots and throwbacks.

Her last post back in June was a trailer for the show Santa Evita, which she had produced and was released later in July.

"I'm excited to share with you the trailer for the new and controversial limited series that I produced #SantaEvita," she captioned the clip then.

"It's based on a real-life story almost impossible to believe. It will premiere on @hulu in the US, @StarPlusLA in Mexico and Latin America, and @disneyplus in Europe and everywhere else on July 26."

The actress last shared the trailer for her new production

The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, chronicling the decades-long journey of Argentine First Lady Eva Perón's perfectly embalmed corpse.

According to the official synopsis, it tells the story of "the sometimes near surreal and always significant fate of Eva Perón's body after her death in 1952 as it awaited burial for decades."

