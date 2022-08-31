Victoria Beckham has shared an emotional message after her close friend, Loren Ridinger, lost her husband, JR Ridinger on Wednesday.

JR was the CEO and co-founder of Market America, which he founded alongside his wife. The company specialised in a variety of products ranging from household cleaning supplies to jewellery to water purifiers. JR was 63 at the time of his passing, and his death came as a shock to many; no cause of death has yet been released.

In an emotional message, Victoria reshared a post from Loren which showed her and her late husband, and wrote: "We love you Loren," before adding the prayer emoji.

In the photo, Loren rested her head on her husband's shoulder as they both attended an event together.

In a separate post, she shared a photo from their wedding with the pair looking lovingly into one another's eyes as the sun set behind them.

"I am shattered in every way possible," Loren wrote. "There is no love like our love. Please pray for me and my family.

Victoria shared a message in support of her friend

"I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will only be you. 33 years of love together on this earth."

However, she was met with an outpouring of love from fans as one said: "Awwwww man this just ruined my night @lorenridinger my prayers & condolences to you & your family, damn this sucks. God please watch over them on this journey to healing peace & love God Bless."

A second commented: "I can't believe this. Loren you are in our thoughts and prayers right now," and a third penned: "I have no words, Loren. My heart aches for your family, we love you and we love JR."

A fourth posted: "JR had the biggest heart and impacted so many lives. This is devastating and so shocking. I’m so sorry for your loss Loren. Sending you all my love and prayers."

